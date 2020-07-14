Celebrity 'Dancing with the Stars' fans react to Tom Bergeron's exit from the show

Celebrity fans of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” are reeling from the news that hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews won’t be returning next season.

Bergeron abruptly announced the news on Twitter on Monday.

"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," said the 65-year-old comedian. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

In a joint statement from ABC and BBC obtained by Fox News, the networks assure that "Bergeron will forever be part of the 'Dancing with the Stars' family."

Additionally, the statement announced that Andrews, 42, would not be returning. He has hosted the show since 2014, and Bergeron began hosting when the show debuted in 2005.

The information came with no real explanation and it sent a shockwave among celebrities who watch the show. Many quickly took to social media to send Bergeron their well-wishes and note their displeasure with the decision.

"Tom, you are one of the kindest & most supportive people I’ve met in this industry!” wrote "Queer Eye" star and former "DWTS" contestant Karamo Brown. “I enjoyed every interaction we ever had! You will always be 1 of my host hero’s (I mean ur book gave advice in the beginning) thank you & enjoy this next chapter. It will be great.”

"@Tom_Bergeron is the best in the business. And I'm sure he'll look fierce in a glitter mask," wrote "American Ninja Warrior" host Matt Iseman.

"Sending you a big hug. You were the best part of that show for me," wrote "Star Trek: Picard" actress Jeri Ryan.

"You will be missed Tom," Maureen McCormick wrote.

"You are the best of the best!" Ross Mathews shared.

"Sky’s the limit, Tom," an encouraging Brent Spiner added.

"Legend!" Lance Bass wrote.

"If I live to be 100, I will NEVER understand this decision. @Tom_Bergeron is charisma, joy and love personified. He is the HEART of @dancingabc. I say IS, because the show may go on without him, but it will be a heartless exercise," Yvette Nicole Brown wrote.

She later added: "I am annoyed and can’t find any words that I should say about this news, so I will now fill your feed with gifs that show how I feel after reading that they have made this ridiculous decision. Yes, I said ridiculous."

"I love you. You are the best. There is no @DancingABC without you. They might as well cancil it. xoxoxoxoxo," Lea Thompson wrote.

"Spending time with you @Tom_Bergeron was one of my favourite parts of the Dancing With The Stars experience. Thank you so much," added former contestant Bindi Irwin.

"Tom- you are the best!" wrote actor Donal Logue.