Kaitlyn Bristowe talks 'Bachelor' therapy, bullying and being 'vulnerable' on new YouTube show

Kaitlyn Bristowe is keeping busy during quarantine by being a dog mom, keeping her mental health in check, and producing her new YouTube series "9 to Wine."

The former "Bachelorette" star, 34, wants the weekly series to be "a place for people to go to feel less alone and laugh for 15 minutes."

"I'm going to be super honest and raw, vulnerable," Bristowe told Fox News. The reality TV star, who has previously opened up about her Valium addiction and battle with depression, promises to always give fans the unfiltered version of her life.

Fox News: Are there any topics you're nervous to talk about?

Bristowe: I'm an open book. I share a lot of my life with everybody. So at first, it felt like, "What more could I have to talk about?" And then during episode 1, I was just describing how I got to where I was and I realized there's so much more to my story that I have to tell. So I figured by doing this digital series, I could go a little bit deeper into who I am and what people don't know about me.

I was really nervous to share how I got addicted to Valium. My next episode is all about talking about that time of the month and my period. I don't know how people will respond to that, but I think a lot of women can relate. But I'm really, really nervous to do an episode about my music coming out.

Fox News: Do you have any advice to people who are in quarantine and struggling with their mental health?

Bristowe: I think everyone should definitely know they're not alone. Social media is always a highlight reel. I think it's about finding the right accounts to follow. There are so many refreshing ones out there to follow that will inspire you or make you feel better.

Fox News: Have you learned anything new about boyfriend Jason Trawick while in quarantine together?

Bristowe: We're around each other and work from home usually, so we're kind of used to this. But I don't think anyone is meant to spend 24/7 around another human being. We're definitely getting on each other's nerves but we've actually become closer through all of this.

I would say the one thing I learned about him is that the guy just doesn't stop. He's so energetic.

Fox News: Have you spoken to current "Bachelorette" lead Clare Crawley about her new season or about the delay in filming?

Bristowe: We chatted for a minute about it, I just said, it must be hard to have this amount of patience and understanding given this time. But I think she's a really levelheaded person who sees the bigger picture and there are more important things to worry about in the world right now.

I think she's just more nervous than anything of the unknown: when [the season] will happen; if it will happen; what it will be like if it does happen; will travel be possible.

Fox News: What were your thoughts on Rachel Lindsay's anti-bullying message during the finale?

Bristowe: I've experienced a lot of bullying on my season and I think everyone does now with social media. I think she did such a great job speaking from the heart and just getting that message out there of how awful and wrong it can be. People think of us as characters on a TV show forgetting that we're real human beings behind the scenes.

Fox News: "The Bachelor" offers therapy for its lead and contestants. Did you utilize it?

Bristowe: Oh, I utilized it. My problem was I tried to get her [the show's therapist] more than I was supposed to. But I don't think she's as available as she should be during the whole season for people.

Another suggestion I've always had is for couples coming out of that show or even contestants in general, I feel like therapy should be offered afterward because your whole world has been turned upside down.

You have all this recognition that happens overnight and you don't know how to deal with it. You weren't trained for this. You're not an actor.

New episodes of "9 to Wine" debut every Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST on Facebook Watch, YouTube, and IGTV.