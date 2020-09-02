'Dancing with the Stars' Season 29 celebrity cast includes Chrishell Stause, Carole Baskin, Nev Schulman

The celebrity lineup for "Dancing with the Stars" Season 29 was announced Wednesday and it features quite the mix of entertainers.

ABC officially revealed the new cast on "Good Morning America." The new season is set to debut Sept. 14 with its new host, supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, following the departures of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

The celebrity lineup includes a variety of performers and familiar reality television favorites, from "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, "Catfish" host Nev Schulman, "Bachelor" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, "CHEER" head coach Monica Aldadma, Grammy-winning rapper Nelly to perhaps one of the most surprising of them all: "Tiger King" star and animal activist Carole Baskin.

The cast also includes Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, former NBA player Charles Oakley, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, actor Jesse Metcalfe, "The Real" host Jeannie Mai, "One Day at a Time" actress Justina Machado, Disney star Skai Jackson and actress Anne Heche.

The announcement comes on the heels of a teaser the reality competition show released Monday across social media, which was met with cries from fans sharing their pent-up emotions about Bergeron and Andrews’ exit from the show in July.

Pairings of celebrities and professional dancers will be revealed on the season premiere. Professional dancers include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko. Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

In addition to her new role as host, Banks is an executive producer of the show alongside Andrew Llinares.