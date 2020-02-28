Rapper Bhad Bhabie fires back at Disney star Skai Jackson after court grants restraining order against her

File this one under bizarre beefs.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli but she’s also recognizable as the viral “Cash Me Outside” girl, issued a stout response to Disney star Skai Jackson after the child actress was granted a restraining order against Bregoli.

“You can try to hate me for responding to bulls--- with more bulls--- but that’s just who I am and I don’t apologize for none of it,” Bregoli, 16, wrote in an Instagram caption on Thursday which she attached to an image of a plaque for her record “Bestie” featuring Kodak Black.

“I been in this fake a-- hollywood world for 3 1/2 years now and I’ve done ALOT when the whole world said I couldn’t, but I refuse to become as fake as hollywood is. Y’all can play around on your finstas [fake Instagram accounts] but I’ll always say what’s on my mind as cuz that’s who I am. Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks.”

Bregoli’s brash rebuttal came not long after a judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court granted Jackson, 17, a temporary restraining order against the social media sensation, which mandates Bregoli stay at least 100 yards away from the actress and includes Jackson’s home and place of work.

Additionally, Bregoli must refrain from contacting Jackson in any manner, including via social media.

The “Bunk’d” star said Bregoli threatened her on Instagram Live earlier in the week shouting “B----, I’ll kill you! I’ll really kill you,” and Jackson claimed that she has been afraid to leave her home and hasn’t slept well since the threats were allegedly directed towards her – Us Weekly reported Friday, citing court documents.

The outlet said the schism between the two young ladies began when Bregoli accused the “Jesse” alum of liking negative posts of her on a fake Instagram account, which Bregoli responded to by calling Jackson a “Disney Thot” in her Instagram Stories.

Originally famous for her viral blow-up on “Dr. Phil,” Bhad Bhabie's 2018 single "Hi Bich" has been certified platinum by the RIAA, and parlayed that into becoming the face of Snapchat last year and racked in roughly another $1 million during her latest 25-city tour.

The Internet star signed also a six-month, $900,000 deal with the makeup company CopyCat Beauty, which nets her a percentage of its sales. According to TMZ, if Bregoli boosted profits for the company her deal had the potential to turn into a long-term partnership or she could score an opportunity to launch her own beauty line of cosmetics.

Bregoli isn’t shy about flaunting her fortune online. Since her multiple appearances on “Dr. Phil,” the viral-star-turned-rapper acquired a Porsche Panamera, spent $45,000 on a diamond grill and chain in August 2017 and even shelled out $40,000 on a brand-new set of porcelain veneers. She also paid off her mother’s $65,000 mortgage, according to the gossip site.