'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause reveals she learned of husband Justin Hartley's divorce filing via text

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause revealed that her estranged husband Justin Hartley texted her to inform her that he had filed for divorce.

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed,” Stause, 39, tells her co-star Mary Fitzgerald in a tearful clip from Season 3 of the Netflix series. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

She continued: “Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f—king want answers."

“In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out,’” she said in regards to the “This Is Us” actor's divorce filing. “I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it. If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about [it].”

The real estate professional then opened up about the conversation she had with Hartley, 43, after he texted her about the divorce filing.

“I talked to him right after ‘cause I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that?” Stause recalled.

The former “Days of Our Lives” star continued: “It’s like, now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?”

“When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work, so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could,” Stause said. “I don’t think I really knew where I was going or what I was gonna do, but I just had to leave."

The “Selling Sunset” star added: “It’s so weird. Like, whose life am I living? I’ve never had an attorney in my life.”

Hartley is the one who filed and reportedly cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

In July, she requested to restore her maiden name, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The estranged couple had no children together but Hartley has one daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.