'Catfish' host Nev Schulman leaves huge tip for pregnant server at Denver airport

Nev Schulman, the host of MTV’s reality TV show “Catfish” has been thanked by a waitress in Colorado after leaving a generous tip.

In a smiley-faced retweet that was posted by Schulman on Monday, a video package produced by Denver7 News showed the media personality paid a $926 tip and left a kind note for his server Zulia Reyes, who works at a Smashburger in the Denver International Airport.

"Congrats on your baby girl,” Schuler wrote on the receipt for Reyes after learning she is due to give birth on Sept. 26, which also happens to be his birthday. “Fingers crossed for 9/26, Nev.”

Schulman’s Smashburger order added up to $61.29 but his bountiful tip was more than 1,510 times that amount – far exceeding the recommended 15 to 20 percent restaurant gratuity most etiquette resources agree upon.

“It means the world to my baby and my family" Reyes tearfully told Denver7 in a sit-down interview. “We never expected that to ever happen to us.”

Reyes shared that her husband has been out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic and she herself was laid off in April for almost a month. However, with the U.S. slowly reopening, she has been able to return to work and wears a protective face mask while she serves per Smashburger’s published COVID-19 response commitment.

“It means that at least her crib or her stroller is paid for,” Reyes said while expressing her gratefulness that these critical expenses can be checked off the list. “This little baby girl is going to be so blessed.”