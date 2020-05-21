'Tiger King': Notary who signed will of Don Lewis, Carole Baskin's former husband, doesn't remember it

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A new development in the mysterious murder case of Carole Baskin's former husband Don Lewis has been revealed and it could spell more trouble for the big cat enthusiast.

As viewers of the hit Netflix documentary series "Tiger King" know, Joe Exotic, aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage, pointed the finger at Baskin for playing a role in her husband's 1997 disappearance. He was ultimately presumed dead.

Baskin has never been charged with any crime and released a statement refuting the accusations made in the series. Now, notary Sandra Wittkopp, whose signature can be found on Lewis' will leaving control of the dead millionaire's assets to Baskin, says she doesn't remember ever signing it.

‘TIGER KING’ STAR DOC ANTLE, BRITNEY SPEARS SHARED VMAS STAGE IN 2001

"I don't remember a will at all," Wittkopp told the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting. "I was the housekeeper."

According to Law & Crime, Florida law does not require notaries to keep recordings or journals of their acts. Journals are only required for electronic notarizations, the outlet said.

Meanwhile, in a new episode of Fox Nation's "Crime Stories," former prosecutor Nancy Grace spoke to handwriting expert Thomas Vastrick, who told her the signature on the documents giving Baskin the ability to take control of Lewis' assets were highly suspicious.

"In conducting the examination of the durable family power of attorney and the will, both of which were created on Nov. 21 in 1996, I was struck by the uncanny similarity between each set of signatures ... the two witness signatures and the notary signatures," said Vastrick. " When I cross-compared each of those sets of signatures, they were just ridiculously similar to each other."

'TIGER KING' EARNS REACTIONS FROM CELEBRITIES LIKE CARDI B, KIM KARDASHIAN AND MORE: 'I STAN HIM'

According to the Mississippi Center, the statute of limitations for forgery has since passed, meaning if someone had, in fact, signed Wittkopp's name, that person could not be prosecuted for the crime.

However, the revelation could make its way into another case.

Wittkopp's claims come less than two months since the Netflix documentary was released. The show garnered so much attention that it pushed the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to reopen the case, with Sheriff Chad Chronister asking for the public to come forward with any tips they may have into Lewis' death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In late March, Baskin refuted accusations that she played a role in her first husband's disappearance and subsequent alleged murder. The animal rights activist took to the Big Cat Rescue's website to vehemently deny the several allegations against her, including that she ran Lewis' body through a meat grinder on the site.

A rep for Baskin did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.