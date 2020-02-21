'Friends' cast officially reuniting for an unscripted special on HBO Max

They'll always be there for you!

The "Friends" crew is officially reuniting for an exclusive "unscripted cast reunion special" set to debut on the new streaming service HBO Max when it launches in May.

"Series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a celebration of the beloved show," a press release confirmed. "The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max."

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together -- we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire 'Friends' library,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT and truTV.

“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends -- and audiences -- gathered together in real-time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans," he added.

Ben Winston is set to direct and executive produce, along with Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer will also executive produce the special. Emma Conway and James Longman are co-executive producers.

Aniston, 51, first hinted at the reunion in an October visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she was pressed for details about a possible reboot of the iconic comedy.

“Listen, we would love for there to be something but we don’t know what that something is," the actress said at the time. "We’re working on something.”

While on the show, Aniston would not confirm that a meeting between the cast members had recently taken place to discuss what that "something" might be.

"We are always trying to think of something to do, but we have to figure out what the right thing is," Aniston had told "Entertainment Tonight," adding: "But we will."

