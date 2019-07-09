'Friends' to officially leave Netflix for new WarnerMedia streaming service

WarnerMedia announced the name for its upcoming streaming service – HBO Max – on Tuesday and confirmed it will be the new home for the beloved NBC sitcom "Friends" along with new original programming.

This means come spring 2020, the Emmy-winning comedy series will no longer be available on Netflix.

“HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, in a statement, according to The Wrap.

NETFLIX TO LOSE 'THE OFFICE' IN 2021

“HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is 'Friends,'" Greenblatt added.

HBO Max will also include programs from HBO, Warner Bros, New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes with shows such as "Pretty Little Liars" and "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

The new platform also has the rights to stream two upcoming shows from The CW: “Batwoman” and “Katy Keene.”

As for its "extensive collection of exclusive original programming," those projects include four films produced by Greg Berlanti and two films from Reese Witherspoon. Additionally, subscribers can expect a “Dune” spinoff from Denis Villeneuve (he's also directing the film reboot), “Tokyo Vice” starring Ansel Elgort and an animated series called “Gremlins."

APPLE UNVEILS STREAMING SERVICE APPLE TV PLUS

The streaming market will be getting crowded in 2020.

Besides Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and now HBO Max, Apple and Disney are launching their own platforms as well as NBCUniversal, which will be removing "The Office" from Netflix in 2021.

Netflix reacted to the "Friends" news on Twitter, writing: "The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang."

HBO Max does not have an official price or launch date yet.