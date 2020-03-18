'Friends' reunion special delayed due to coronavirus concerns: report

Filming of the "Friends" reunion special has been delayed amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a new report.

The special, set to debut on HBO Max, was slated to film within the next week but has been pushed back until May at the earliest, per Variety.

'FRIENDS' STAR COURTENEY COX SUGGESTS THE YOUNG ACTOR SHE WOULD CAST AS JOEY IN A REBOOT

The special has been in the works for months and will feature all six of the main cast members in the unscripted reunion that will be filmed on the show's original soundstage.

No date had been announced for the special's premiere, but HBO Max is set to launch this spring.

The "Friends" reunion is one of many television productions that have been shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

THE BEST 'FRIENDS' CAST REUNIONS ON INSTAGRAM

Popular shows like "Stranger Things," "Euphoria" and "Riverdale" have all delayed production.

Movies have taken a hit, as well, with the releases of tentpole pictures like "Mulan," "No Time to Die" and "Black Widow" all being pushed back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for HBO Max declined to comment when reached by Fox News.