'Friends' reunion special has Michelle Pfeiffer, Sarah Hyland and more stars losing it: 'Excuse me?!'

Just hours after it was revealed that the "Friends" crew will officially be reuniting for an exclusive "unscripted cast reunion special," celebrity fans of the beloved series could not contain their excitement.

On Friday, the stars of the show -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news. All six cast members shared a photo along with a simple phrase in the caption: "It's happening."

Their posts immediately set the Internet ablaze, with many celebs chiming in about how thrilled they are.

"EXCUSE ME?!" wrote "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland along with crying emojis.

Jenna Dewan said: "Ahhhhhhhh!!" with clapping hands emojis.

Michelle Pfeiffer was stunned, writing: "WHAT?!!"

Julianne Hough said: "Oh my AAAAAHHHHHHH" with heart and shocked-face emojis.

"WAIT I NEED TO UNDERSTAND WHATS [sic] HAPPENING HERE," Erin Foster asked.

"Bachelor" alum Nick Viall said: "One step closer to world peace."

On Friday, HBO Max revealed that the unscripted special is set to debut on the new streaming service when it launches in May.

"Series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a celebration of the beloved show," a press release confirmed. "The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max."

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together -- we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire 'Friends' library,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT and truTV.

“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends -- and audiences -- gathered together in real-time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans," he added.

Ben Winston is set to direct and executive produce, along with Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer will also executive produce the special. Emma Conway and James Longman are co-executive producers.

"Friends" ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report