Tom Hanks supports wife Rita Wilson as she performs at Stagecoach country music festival

Rita Wilson hit the stage at the Stagecoach country music festival on Saturday as her husband of more than three decades, Tom Hanks, cheered her on.

The Oscar-winning actor, 62, and the couple’s two children, Chet and Truman, were on hand to watch Wilson’s performance.

Wilson, also 62, took the stage on the second night of the festival held in Indio, California. The singer/songwriter released her album “Halfway to Home” in late March.

On her Instagram page, Wilson wrote, “@stagecoach thank you!!!! Had THE Best time!!! Even in the crazy heat you brought the energy and love!! #stagecoach#singer #singersongwriter#songwriter”

People.com reported “The Runaway Bride” actress’ sparkly cowgirl outfit was designed by Tom Ford.

Hanks embraced the country theme as well, wearing a red bandana and straw hat for part of the time.

On Instagram, Wilson also shared a photo of Hanks posing with her, Chet, and the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, who performed at Stagecoach as well alongside headliners including Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.

Wilson wrote on Instagram, “When you ‘open’ for #lynyrdskynyrd at @stagecoach What is my life?!?!?! #stagecoach”

Chet, 28, documented his mom’s performance of her song “Big City Small Town Girl” in his Instagram story writing, “@ritawilson momma killing it.”

“Halfway to Home” is Wilson’s fourth studio album.

Wilson, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month, will hit the road this summer on tour starting June 5 in Atlanta.