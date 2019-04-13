Fire broke out on first night of Coachella music festival in California

A fire broke out at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Luckily, it was contained by firefighters and there were no injuries, according to the Riverside County Fire Department who reported to the scene.

A fire at a mobile shower unit was reported around 2 a.m. on the Empire Polo Grounds. By 2:28 a.m., the fire was reported as contained, per the department's Twitter. "Total of 2 trailers involved. 1 damaged, 1 destroyed. No reported injuries to fire personnel or civilians. Fire crews will remain on scene for 1 hour for overhaul," they reported.

The fire occurred during or shortly after Childish Gambino’s headlining set.

Festival attendees were quick to post about the dangerous flames on social media. One person said they heard an explosion and then shouting to get out of the showers. Another person wrote on Twitter, ”I was waiting in line trying to shower at Coachella and it exploded and caught fire."