Coachella attendees are wearing butt-less chaps as latest fashion trend

By Nicole Zane | New York Post
Hennessy Carolina is seen at Revolve Festival during Coachella Festival on April 14, 2019 in La Quinta, California sporting this year's new chaps style.

Back up, Lana Del Rey flower-crown lookalikes: There’s a new terrible trend blossoming at this year’s Coachella.

Last weekend, the music took a backseat (per usual) to sexy fashions worn among attendees, including one particularly cheeky style: a--less chaps.

City slicker festival goers were saddling up left and right at the Indio, Calif., event — but some celebs were horsing around in the Western look, too.

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina stunned in a pink cow-printed getup with matching rodeo hat while YouTuber James Charles suited up in a white suede, fringed one-piece with, yes, his caboose on full display.

Twitizens aren’t exactly giddy for these ‘Chella chaps.

“Imagine paying 2 grand to go to Coachella just so you can post insta pics in a--less chaps,” says one user.

“Ok was there a theme to Coachella or was everyone just all of a sudden doing cowboy hats, denim and a--less chaps???” proclaims a second.

“Coachella is literally 30% music, 70% a--less chaps,” says another.

Moreover, Instagram users have been saying howdy-do to a resurgence of Western wears on their feeds, including the rise of cowboy hats and knee-high leather boots.

The internet’s #BlackYeehawAgenda, which sheds light on the significance and role of black cowboys throughout American history, has inspired recent fashion lines. (See: Pyer Moss’s Fall 2018 campaign and Telfar’s “Country” collection which debuted at New York Fashion Week in February).

Solange, a Texas native, dropped her fourth studio album “When I Get Home” in early 2019 with similar American West aesthetics.

Keeping this all in mind: Are these chaps the rear end of the yeehaw movement?

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.