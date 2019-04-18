Coachella attendees are wearing butt-less chaps as latest fashion trend

Back up, Lana Del Rey flower-crown lookalikes: There’s a new terrible trend blossoming at this year’s Coachella.

Last weekend, the music took a backseat (per usual) to sexy fashions worn among attendees, including one particularly cheeky style: a--less chaps.

City slicker festival goers were saddling up left and right at the Indio, Calif., event — but some celebs were horsing around in the Western look, too.

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina stunned in a pink cow-printed getup with matching rodeo hat while YouTuber James Charles suited up in a white suede, fringed one-piece with, yes, his caboose on full display.

Twitizens aren’t exactly giddy for these ‘Chella chaps.

“Imagine paying 2 grand to go to Coachella just so you can post insta pics in a--less chaps,” says one user.

“Ok was there a theme to Coachella or was everyone just all of a sudden doing cowboy hats, denim and a--less chaps???” proclaims a second.

“Coachella is literally 30% music, 70% a--less chaps,” says another.

Moreover, Instagram users have been saying howdy-do to a resurgence of Western wears on their feeds, including the rise of cowboy hats and knee-high leather boots.

The internet’s #BlackYeehawAgenda, which sheds light on the significance and role of black cowboys throughout American history, has inspired recent fashion lines. (See: Pyer Moss’s Fall 2018 campaign and Telfar’s “Country” collection which debuted at New York Fashion Week in February).

Solange, a Texas native, dropped her fourth studio album “When I Get Home” in early 2019 with similar American West aesthetics.

Keeping this all in mind: Are these chaps the rear end of the yeehaw movement?

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.