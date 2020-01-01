Travis Scott addresses Kylie Jenner split: 'I love her and I always will'

Travis Scott is the "highest in the room" whenever he's around Kylie Jenner.

After it was reported that the power couple would be going on hiatus in October, the “Butterfly Effect” rapper has kept mum about the situation. Now, Scott is finally breaking his silence.

“I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will,” Scott, 27, revealed in a new interview with XXL magazine. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

“I never let any of that s—t affect my mental, but it’s a pain in the a—,” he further went on.

Later in the interview, Scott revealed that, “It’s not a struggle to have a famous significant other," adding, "I think life in general always comes with hardships. It’s how you deal with them.”

Scott and Jenner took a break after two years of relationship,

“They are taking some time but not done,” a source close to Jenner told People magazine at the time.

The insider added that the pair – who are parents to 1-year-old daughter Stormi – "still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Scott also opened up about his relationship with Stormi and revealed that being a father “is better than what I thought it would be.”

“Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together,” the rapper stated.

“One of the best parts about becoming a dad is that it has actually brought me and my parents closer. It’s something beautiful for the family, a new addition,” Scott further noted.

“Having a daughter is amazing and has given me such respect for mothers and the process of raising children. It’s really, really powerful… I think life in general always comes with hardships. It’s how you deal with them. I love being at the crib and I love spending time with the family. Now especially, because I just love hanging out with the Stormster. I just love watching my kid grow. It makes life so much simpler.”

Scott dropped his latest project, “JackBoys,” on Dec. 27. The album is a collaborative effort of JackBoys — a rap collective featuring Scott, Sheck Wes and Don Toliver.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.