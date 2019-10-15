Stagecoach 2020: Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to headline music festival

Carrie Underwood couldn't be more excited about headlining Stagecoach next year.

On Tuesday, the 36-year-old star took to Twitter to share the news, writing: "There’s nothing like a @Stagecoach audience and I can’t wait to take that stage again in 2020!"

Her post was accompanied by the music festival's official tweet announcing the lineup, which also includes headliners Eric Church and Thomas Rhett.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD REVEALS THE ONE CONDITION SHE HAS FOR AN 'AMERICAN IDOL' REUNION

In addition, the festival -- which will take place in April in Indio, Calif. -- will feature performances by Dan + Shay, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and more.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD GLOWS IN MAKE-UP FREE SELFIE

Rhett will perform on Friday, April 24, Underwood on Saturday, April 25, and Church on Sunday, April 26.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Underwood and Church will be headlining for the third time each, after performing together in 2016.

2020 will be Rhett's first time headlining the country music festival.