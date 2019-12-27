Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook pose in new festive Christmas snaps

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook had some wholesome family time this Christmas.

On Thursday, mom Christie, 65, took to Instagram to share a series of festive photos featuring her look-alike daughter, Sailor, 21.

“My Sunflower Sailor Lee and me on Christmas with our traditional Christmas tree,” Christie captioned the photo. “🎄( we also have a tree decorated only by treasures found on the beach! ).”

Mom Christie rocked a white dress with a slightly plunging neckline while daughter Sailor rocked a white two-piece. The mother-daughter duo struck various poses in front of their lavish Christmas tree, which was brightly adorned in colored ornaments and topped off with an eight-pointed star.

The post, which racked up over 17,000 likes, received a positive reception from Brinkley’s followers.

“Beautiful always @christiebrinkley you’re my role model how I want to look timeless!!” one user wrote.

“Feel like I got a tan just looking at all that glowing beauty!” another user commented.

One user noted, “Sailor was amazing on DWTS’s!”

Sailor took Christie’s place on the latest season of “Dancing with the Stars” following her mother’s injuries during rehearsals. Sailor was ultimately eliminated third, leaving the mother-daughter duo “heartbroken.”

"She was just as heartbroken as I am," Sailor said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I don't think that any of my close family or friends, they didn't think that this would happen. So I was not only sad that this experience ended for me, but for them too. Because they loved watching, they loved tuning in. They were always my biggest support system."

"My mom was always so excited," she continued. "She was planning on coming back [to the ballroom] next week. Everyone sort of had this idea that they were going to have this show to root on."