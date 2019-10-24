Sailor Brinkley-Cook jabs Wendy Williams for ‘spewing hatred’ after saying Christie faked her ‘DWTS’ injury

Sailor Brinkley-Cook fired back at Wendy Williams after the talk show host claimed her mother, Christie Brinkley, faked her season-stopping “Dancing with the Stars” injury.

Brinkley-Cook and her dancing partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, who were eliminated during week six of the dancing competition, appeared Tuesday on People TV’s “Reality Check," where the 21-year-old model defended her mom, whom she replaced on the show after she suffered injuries to her wrist and arm during rehearsal.

“I think it was a little ridiculous because it was such a situation where it was like, ‘How?’” Sailor said. “My mom is not that type of girl. If anyone knows her, she’s pretty open with her fans and everything. She’s very genuine, she’s very real and for her to put on a cast and walk around like it’s fake, it’s wild.

“But anyone who spews hatred needs more love, so love ya, girl,” she concluded.

Williams, 55, previously said Brinkley's injury seemed "fake as hell" and was a ploy to make Sailor a bigger star with the competition series.

“Let me tell you what I see: I don’t see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute,” Williams said on her talk show last week. “Here’s my thought: 'Dancing with the Stars' called Christie Brinkley and she said yes. After she got off the phone, that’s when she plotted her schedule … In my opinion, I think what Christie did was she signed up for 'Dancing with the Stars' knowing that she’d put her daughter Sailor in there.”

Brinkley, 65, fired back at Williams' allegations in a sitdown on "The Talk."

"Wendy Williams started this rumor, which was stunning to me because I've been on Wendy's show a few times," Brinkley said. "For some reason, she liked me, and she would call on me to support her in tough times. I was there for her."

"Then, she goes through a divorce," Brinkley said. "I get a call again because, let's face it, I'm kind of an expert in that. I came again ... and so I thought it was a mistake when somebody said she was doing this. So, I got a call one day that she was having a terrible bout of stage fright, and she was about to drop out of 'Chicago The Musical,' and I'd come over and talk to her. I was like, 'You will never meet a more supportive and loving cast. You will love this experience and you will regret it if you don't do it.'"

She added, "My message to Wendy is, it's so much more fun to be kind. Try it. It can't feel good to try to hurt other people. If it feels good, something's seriously wrong."

