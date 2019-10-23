Sailor Brinkley-Cook's 'DWTS' elimination left Christie Brinkley 'heartbroken'

Sailor Brinkley-Cook revealed how her famous mom, Christie, reacted to her elimination from Season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

After filling in for her mom, who dropped out of the show following a serious injury during rehearsal, Sailor and her pro partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, were eliminated after week six. The 21-year-old Sports Illustrated model explained that while she’s incredibly sad her journey on the ABC show is over, her mother felt the sting.

"She was just as heartbroken as I am," Sailor shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I don't think that any of my close family or friends, they didn't think that this would happen. So I was not only sad that this experience ended for me, but for them too. Because they loved watching, they loved tuning in. They were always my biggest support system."

"My mom was always so excited," she continued. "She was planning on coming back [to the ballroom] next week. Everyone sort of had this idea that they were going to have this show to root on."

Brinkley-Cook stepped in for her mom at the eleventh hour when the 65-year-old injured her wrist and arm shortly before the Season 28 premiere.

ABC and BBC Studios told Fox News at the time: "While rehearsing for the premiere of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show. Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor."

Christie explained to “GMA” in a statement at the time: "Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on 'Dancing with the Stars' this season.”

Brinkley-Cook quickly stepped in to start learning her mom’s dance moves just hours before her first live “DWTS” performance.

"I'm doing this mostly for my mom. I just want to make her happy and make her proud," she previously said. "She loved doing this. She loves dancing and she loves performing, and getting hurt was her worst nightmare."

Brinkley-Cook took to Instagram Tuesday to lament the loss further.

"Last night was heartbreaking. I was so not ready for this experience to finish so soon but wow am i grateful for every minute of it," she wrote in part. "I loved every sweaty moment in the rehearsal studio pushing myself past so many inhibitions and insecurities, and laughing my way through it all with my buddies."

