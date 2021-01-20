Chrissy Teigen's trip for Biden inauguration draws criticism, star responds: 'Not my fault'

Chrissy Teigen is speaking out.

The 35-year-old cookbook author traveled to Washington D.C. for Wednesday's presidential inauguration ceremony, which saw Joe Biden assume the office of President of the United States.

Not only was Teigen an outspoken supporter of Biden throughout his presidential run, but her husband, John Legend, is also set to perform during the "Celebrating America" television special on Wednesday night.

Ahead of her journey to the Capitol, Teigen shared a photo of her son Miles, 2, standing in her suitcase on social media.

"My baby got his first fat lip pushing his car down the driveway," she wrote. "Still happy packing for inauguration though!"

One Twitter user wasn't happy with the "Chrissy's Court" star's message, however, and fired off a response that's since been deleted.

"Hey Chrissy DC residents aren’t very 'happy' right now and can’t even 'happy pack' their cars to drive to the grocery store because of the military state the city is in but yeah LOL come on down especially in a pandemic," wrote the social media user, per Buzzfeed. "How happy!!!"

The tweet was in reference to the heightened security in the city, which was installed after the Capitol riots that occurred earlier this month.

Additionally, traveling during the ongoing worldwide coronavirus pandemic has been criticized as it increases the risk of spreading the novel virus.

However, Teigen had no problem standing up for herself.

"This is not my fault but I’m sorry you’re frustrated," she responded. "I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot."

At one point, the critic also said that she blames the former model for "being tone deaf and planning a 'happy' trip to the center of the issue" and said that "one will even be able to see" Legend's upcoming performance, per Buzzfeed.

Teigen again responded.

"For f--ks sake why are you guys always always mad at me, all I wanna do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference," she retorted.

The star also shared a handful of joyous pictures on Instagram in celebration of the special day, including one of herself, Legend, Miles, and the couple's 4-year-old daughter Luna.

"I must have been gooooood in a past life," she sweetly captioned the post.

Teigen and Legend are only a few of the stars to have been spotted in D.C. on Wednesday, as music legends Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks all performed at the ceremony.

Additionally, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and more are expected to perform for the television event, which will be hosted by Tom Hanks.