Inauguration
Celebrities performing and attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden

Joe Biden became the 46th president on January 20

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
    Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem at the beginning of the swearing in ceremony for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President Joe Biden.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

    Jennifer Lopez sang a combination of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful."(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    Former Major League Baseball player Alex Rodriguez was present at the inauguration of Joe Biden. Rodriguez is engaged to Lopez.(Caroline Brehman/Pool Photo via AP)

    Garth Brooks performed sang "Amazing Grace" at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

