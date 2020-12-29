On Instagram, Chrissy Teigen reveals she's '4 weeks sober'

Chrissy Teigen reached a milestone.

The star is no stranger to sharing her thoughts and struggles online and in one of her most recent Instagram posts, she revealed that she's sober.

Teigen, 35, shared a short video clip of herself gleefully dancing and singing to the song "Good Morning" from "Singin' in the Rain" -- though she stumbled over some of the lyrics.

For the joyful moment, she wore a pink and blue one-piece swimsuit in a room lightly decorated for the Christmas holiday.

CHRISSY TEIGEN SAYS SHE'LL 'NEVER' BE PREGNANT AGAIN, POSTPARTUM BELLY IS REMINDER OF 'WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN'

One fan wrote in the comments and joked, "I need whatever drugs you’re on!!"

Teigen responded to the comment, revealing she's "4 weeks sober."

For good measure, she added a string of emojis including pink hearts and prayer hands.

Several fans then shared support for the former model.

"Proud of you!!" commented one, while another called the announcement "wonderful."

CHRISSY TEIGEN SLAMS CRITIC WHO SAID SHE POSTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA TOO MUCH: 'WEIRD AND ANGRY'

"I just got sober as well!!" said another. "Beautiful!!! I love this!!!"

A fourth added: "Amazing! 15 years sober here. Keep going beautiful! One day at a time."

Tegein recently lost a pregnancy, which she announced in late September.

She has been open about the ordeal and has admitted to finding herself in a "grief depression hole," though expressed optimism that things would soon turn around.

The singer has previously spoken about her relationship with alcohol. In a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan, she said that she was taking a break from booze because she felt she was "point blank, just drinking too much."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show," Teigen explained. "And then I felt bad for making kind of an a-- of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."

The mom to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, also found that alcohol was a hindrance to her recovery from post-partum depression.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Nobody really brought it up to me," she said at the time of her drinking habits. "They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn't right. It makes you very short with people. People think it's cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there's more to it. I've never once been like, 'I'm sure glad I had that boozy brunch!'"