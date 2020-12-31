Chrissy Teigen reveals reason for sobriety: ‘I was done making an a-- out of myself’

Chrissy Teigen is getting her ducks in a row ahead of the new year.

The "Cravings" cookbook author revealed on Tuesday that she is "4 weeks sober" after she posted a video of herself dancing aboard a slick yacht while she vacations in St. Barts with husband John Legend and their two children: daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Now, the former swimsuit model is opening up about what spurred her decision to sober up as 2021 approached.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," Teigen, who turned 35 on Nov. 30., wrote over an Instagram Stories photo of the Holly Whitaker book "Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol."

"I was done with making an a-- of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s--t by 6, not being able to sleep," Teigen continued, adding, "I have been sober ever since."

Regardless of whether her followers elect the same lifestyle she’s since accepted, Teigen pressed, "Even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to" the book is still "an incredible read."

Teigen and Legend experienced a pregnancy loss in September, losing son Jack in the second trimester of Teigen’s pregnancy – and the TV host has chronicled a large part of her recovery process with her followers on social media.

Last month, Teigen revealed that she was in a "grief depression hole" in the wake of her pregnancy loss but assured her friends and fans that she’ll "be fixed soon."

"I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon," she wrote in a tweet. "They’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"

Weeks later, Teigen penned an essay on Medium detailing her experience. She thanked her friends, family and fans as her family coped with the devastating fallout.

"After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye," recounted the star at the time of the loss. "He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either."

Teigen said days ago that she’s since accepted that she will "never" be pregnant again.