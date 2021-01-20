Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president, says 'democracy has prevailed' in inaugural address

'The will of the people has been heard,' Biden says

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
Joe Biden was sworn in as 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

Biden took the oath of office, with his hand on his family Bible. He was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Standing beside him was first lady Jill Biden, son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor administered the oath of office for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"This is America's day. This is democracy's day," Biden said. "America has been tested anew, and America has risen tot he challenge."

"Today we celebrate the triumph — not of a candidate — but a cause — democracy," he said. "The will of the people has been heard.

"Democracy is precious, democracy is fragile," he said. "And at this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed."

The theme of Biden's inauguration is "America United," despite deep divisions plaguing the nation, and is focused on a "new national journey" that the incoming Biden administration says will "restore the soul of America" and bring the country together.

