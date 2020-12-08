John Legend gets emotional after 'Voice' contestant dedicates song to Chrissy Teigen after pregnancy loss

John Legend is feeling the music.

The 41-year-old crooner is currently serving as a coach on "The Voice," and was brought to tears during Monday's episode when a contestant dedicated his performance to the singer's family following a recent tragic loss.

Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, were expecting their third child together before the cookbook author suffered a devastating pregnancy loss.

In honor of his coach's loss, contestant John Holiday performed Coldplay's "Fix You" during Monday's episode, which he dedicated to Legend and Teigen, per People magazine.

"I mean, I'm over here crying," admitted Legend through tears after the performance, according to the outlet. "When I talked to John [Holiday] about doing this song, I just said it would mean a lot to us if you just give your emotional best performance and let yourself be not perfect, let yourself just live in the emotion of the song."

The EGOT winner (someone who has won all four of the major American entertainment awards an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony) added: "And we felt it."

"It's one of those songs that is so special and I definitely thought of you and Chrissy," Holiday said during the episode.

Legend also recalled hearing the song -- which makes mention of loss -- alongside Teigen.

"I was just sitting there working, and we started playing this song," Legend said. "My wife was sitting next to me, my daughter's in my wife's lap. We all just started crying ... The lyrics of the song just spoke to us."

After the show, Holiday told the outlet that he "really did want to sing this for John and Chrissy," calling it "a really special moment."

"When you're performing up there, sometimes you can't see all that. But when I was listening to [the coaches] talk back to me, it just let me know that I was able to do what I wanted to do, which was to make people feel something," he continued. "Not because it's an emotional song, but just to remind people of where we are. People are looking at us on the stage and thinking right now, 'They've got it all together. Nothing's wrong.'"

The contestant added: "We're still in the middle of a pandemic, and for us to be able to be on that stage and have these coaches reacting to our music — I mean, what planet am I on where that can happen for this little boy from Rosenberg, Texas? So I am so grateful for it."

It was revealed in August that Legend and Teigen, 35, were expecting their third child. They already are the parents of Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

Just over a month later, the former model told fans she'd been hospitalized for an abnormal amount of bleeding.

Days after the announcement, she shared the tragic news that their expected son, Jack, had passed away.

A popular personality on social media, Teigen went silent on all platforms for about a month -- save for a brief update -- before publishing an essay detailing her experience.

The star explained that doctors diagnosed her with placenta abruption, which is when the placenta separates from the uterus early.

After fluid around the baby became "very low," the couple sought medical help. Eventually, Teigen had to give birth only to say goodbye to her son moments later.