House Democrats introduce Trump impeachment resolution claiming president incited 'insurrection'

House Democrats introduced an impeachment resolution against President Trump on Monday for incitement of an insurrection, just days after the Capitol riot, saying he warrants impeachment, trial and "removal from office."

Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu, David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin and Jerrold Nadler introduced the resolution, charging the president with violating his oath of office.

"In his conduct while President of the United States—and in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States, and to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States," the article reads.

The article alleges that before Jan. 6, the joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election results, Trump "repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the presidential election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people or certified by State or Federal officials."

The article claims that before the Jan. 6 joint session the president addressed a crowd in Washington where he "reiterated false claims that 'we won this election, and we won it by a landslide,' and "willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged--and forseeably resulted in--lawless action at the Capitol."

The article refers to Trump's statement: "If you don't fight like hell you're not going to have a country anymore."

"Thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session's solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadlym, destructive, and seditious acts," the article states.

The article adds that Trump's conduct "followed his prior efforts to subvert and obstruct the certification of the 2020 Presidential election," referring to his phone call earlier this month with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where he pressured him to "find" enough votes to overturn the state's election results.

"In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government," the article states. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government."

The article adds that he "betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

"Donald John Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States," it said.