Super Bowl LIV: All the star-studded big game events

As fans gear up for Sunday's big game in Miami, they may find themselves wanting to cut loose.

Luckily, the city is chock-full of starry concerts, parties and more in the days leading up to the event with plenty of activities to choose from.

Here's a complete guide to the remaining events leading up to the biggest game of the season:

Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar with Harry Styles

Friday, Jan. 31, Meridian at Island Gardens

Kick off the game weekend with some of this year's hottest musical acts.

Harry Styles headlines the show but will invite Lizzo and Mark Ronson to join him on stage, in a show that Pepsi's VP of marketing said in a press release will be "bold, fully-immersive" and "unlike any other experience."

Delano Live Presented by Tidal

Friday, Jan. 31, Delano South Beach

Not much is known about the event other than the Tidal streaming service will bring rapper Lil Wayne to the stage.

Shaq's Fun House

Friday, Jan. 31, Mana Wynwood Convention Center

Food, drink, carnival rides, circus acts and live music at a party put on by Shaquille O’Neal, what more could you want?

This year's performers include Pitbull, Diddy, Diplo and many more.

What's more, O'Neal, 47, announced his plans to donate the proceeds to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.

Bootsy on the Water

Friday, Jan. 31, Pop-up venue

Prepare for the game by partying in on the beach with a concert headlined by Post Malone.

Paris Hilton #WALLFridays Big Game Weekend

Friday, Jan. 31, Wall Lounge Miami Beach

Paris Hilton is set to show off her DJ set in front of a star-studded crowd.

According to People, Ciara, Victor Cruz and Chace Crawford are among those expected to be in the audience.

Leather and Laces

Friday, Jan. 31, Soho Studios

Leather and Laces has become one of the most well-known pre-game parties each year, hosted this time around by Snoop Dogg (as DJ Snoopadelic) and Lil Jon.

The event also promises sushi, bottle service, food and the opportunity to interact with A-list guests.

VEWTOPIA

Friday, Jan. 31 – Saturday, Feb 1, Superfest in Miami Gardens

This two-day music festival is packed to the gills with star power.

Cardi B, Chris Brown, Migos join a lineup of over 30 artists gathering to celebrate the game.

Big Game Big Give Party

Saturday, Feb. 1, Star Island Estate

Held on a private estate, the Big Game Big Give Party also serves as a fundraiser.

This year, director Michael Bay will host the event, and pro ballplayers Jim Brown and Ray Lewis will be in attendance.

Sports Illustrated “The Party”

Saturday, Feb. 1, Fontainebleau Miami Beach

According to Sports Illustrated, the party will "fuse the world of sports and entertainment as only SI can do."

The Black Eyed Peas, Marshmello and DaBaby will perform at the party, and it promises appearances from Hollywood stars, big-name athletes and more in a historically starry part of town.

AT&T TV Super Saturday Night with Lady Gaga

Saturday, Feb. 1, Meridian at Island Gardens

Lady Gaga is the biggest draw to this event, but AT&T promises more VIP events within the custom-built venue.

For those unable to be at the event, it will be live-streamed on Twitter.

Taste of the NFL Super Bowl 54 Party

Saturday, Feb. 1, The Diplomat Beach Resort (Hollywood, Fla.)

Join Jeff Bridges, Bobby Flay and Alyssa Milano and chow down on dishes from 32 chefs from across the country.

Also set to attend: 35 NFL players, Hall of Famers and legends.

Rolling Stone Live: Miami

Saturday, Feb. 1, SLS South Beach and Hyde Beach

To celebrate the big game, Rolling Stone has gathered a slew of musicians to entertain fans the night before kickoff.

Ciara, DJ Khaled and Paris Hilton are among the artists that will be performing.

Maxim Havana Nights

Saturday, Feb. 1, Pop-up venue

An annual party, Maxim will offer performances from The Chainsmokers, Rick Ross and Lost Kings.

Port de Stella

Through Saturday, Feb. 1, The Wharf Miami

Stella Artois is set to bring European culture to Miami by bringing "music, style and internationally inspired cuisine."

The event promises appearances from Priyanka Chopra, Karamo Brown as well as other "style-makers."

Registration takes place onsite.

Pepsi Neon Beach

Through Saturday, Feb. 1, Clevelander South Beach

The Clevelander hotel will be ripe with activities for several days leading up to the big game.

Musical performances from DJ Snoopadelic, Farruko, Fat Joe and Lil Jon, appearances from supermodel Adriana Lima and NFL superstar Victor Cruz and a pool party are set to make the days leading up to the game unforgettable.

Super Bowl Music Fest

Through Saturday, Feb. 1, American Airlines Arena

One of the starriest parties of the season, the Super Bowl Music Fest is set to feature three days of musical performances from the likes of Maroon 5, Guns N' Roses, Dan + Shay, DJ Khaled and more.

Super Bowl LIV Pre-Game Party

Sunday, Feb. 2, Hard Rock Stadium

According to People, Darius Rucker will perform while food from popular Miami restaurants is served at this exclusive event.

Perhaps the best part: the event is held within the security perimeter of the stadium, so there's no commute to the big game.