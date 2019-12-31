Post Malone celebrates the new year with huge face tattoo: 'Gauntlet on the baby boy'

Post Malone has added to his exorbitant collection of tattoos.

No stranger to facial tattoos, the singer-songwriter has added another: he chose to permanently affix an image of a medieval gauntlet holding a flail to the side of his face.

The "Sunflower" singer's tattoo artist took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his work with the world.

"Last tattoo of 2019," said artist Kyle Hediger. "Gauntlet on the baby boy @postmalone love u. 2020 is going to be next level. Love you all."

Malone, 24, who is set to perform on tonight's "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020," also shared a photo to give his fans a glimpse of his latest ink.

"Have a good a-- new year," he captioned the pic.

Malone isn't the only celebrity to add ink to their body recently.

Amanda Bynes shared a photo on Instagram featuring what appears to be a heart-shaped tattoo on her cheek. She didn't offer much explanation, only captioning the photo with an alien emoji.

Demi Lovato also recently got inked, adding a young woman being carried by doves to the top of her back.

“We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit," her tattoo artist said in a social media post. "The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you."