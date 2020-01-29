Kanye West brings Sunday Service to Miami ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir are not performing at Super Bowl LIV but they are teaming up with VOUS Church in Miami for a special Sunday Service event the morning of.

On Sunday, the rapper-turned-gospel artist will host an 11 a.m. Christian worship service at the FPL Solar Amphitheater, which seats 7,500.

KANYE WEST HOLDS MIDNIGHT SUNDAY SERVICE IN HONOR OF KOBE BRYANT

The Super Bowl-day event comes on the heels of a one-and-a-half-hour service in December in which West joined longtime friend and pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr. in front of a packed audience — including hundreds of thousands of followers online.

"He's been a faithful friend who has encouraged me, who's believed in me, seen things in me that I didn't see in myself," Wilkerson, who officiated Kim Kardashian and Kanye's wedding, said.

"I know in this new season you're in, there's sometimes a whole lot of criticism," the VOUS church pastor added. "I hope you know that all the people here at VOUS church, we love you; we're praying for you...I believe God is lifting you up for such a time as this."

West held a special midnight service Sunday in honor of his late friend Kobe Bryant.

"Kobe, We love you brother," he wrote in a tribute on Twitter. "We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave."

The Sunday Service Choir released its first album, "Jesus Is Born," on Christmas Day.