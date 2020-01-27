Katharine McPhee, Brad Pitt and more: See who the stars are cheering for during NFL's big game

The NFL's biggest game of the season takes place on Sunday, Feb. 2, and fans across the country are gearing up to cheer on their favorite teams.

Among those fans, of course, are some Hollywood idols, preparing to root for either the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's who the stars will be rooting for on Sunday:

Katharine McPhee: San Francisco 49ers

Katharine McPhee isn't shy about her love for the 49ers.

During a 2013 trip to the big game, the "American Idol" alum shared a photo to Twitter of herself and ex-husband Nick Cokas cheering on their team from the stands.

"Could it be a come back????!!!" she said, donning a San Francisco hat.

The 35-year-old -- who married Grammy-winning producer David Foster last summer -- has also been known to sing the national anthem before 49ers games.

Brad Pitt: Kansas City Chiefs

Hollywood star Brad Pitt will be rooting for the Chiefs.

Just before winning a SAG Award on Sunday, Jan. 19, Pitt -- who grew up in Springfield, Missouri -- spoke with Variety about his favorite teams.

"My Chiefs won today," noted Pitt, 56. "I had to recover after my Saints lost. So I’m feeling a little better,”

He also said that "they're on fire."

Bella Thorne: San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers had a bit of a rough day in 2013 when they lost the big game to the Baltimore Ravens by just three points.

The loss didn't deter superfan Bella Thorne's support, however.

"I know 49ers are losing," the 22-year-old actress tweeted at the time. She continued: "But I stick with a team through good and bad. don't change an opinion based on popularity or pressure!!"

Paul Rudd: Kansas City Chiefs

It's safe to say that actor Paul Rudd will be cheering on the Chiefs.

The "Ant-Man" star, 50, has been very open about his love for the team -- the actor grew up in Kansas City -- and was even named one of this year's spirit leaders for the Chiefs.

Jeremy Renner: San Francisco 49ers

California native Jeremy Renner is keeping his fingers crossed for a 49ers win.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star frequently shares his love for the team on Twitter, and just days ago he expressed his excitement for the NFC Championship, in which the 49ers faced the Green Bay Packers.

"So excited for this," said Renner, 49, commenting on the news of the showdown.

Eric Stonestreet: Kansas City Chiefs

Eric Stonestreet, star of "Modern Family," is an enthusiastic Chiefs fan.

The actor, 48, joined Rudd at the 2020 AFC Championship, where he could hardly contain his excitement.

In a video posted to Twitter, Stonestreet joked that his excitement for the big game started nearly a year ago, and that's he's looking forward to game day in Miami.