Jeff Bridges urges Twitter followers to donate to 'good buddy' Steve Bullock's campaign

Actor Jeff Bridges lend a hand to his "good buddy," Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont., in order to help him qualify for the Democratic debates.

"Hey. I'm here with a simple request of you guys. What I'd love you to do is send a buck in to my good buddy, Montana Governor Steve Bullock," Bridges told his Twitter followers in a video on Monday.

"You see, here's the deal; for the first time in history, the Democratic National Committee is choosing who can be in the presidential debates based on the number of donors each candidate has."

The Oscar-winning actor praised Bullock as the "only governor in the race" and touted how he was the "only one who has in a Trump state." He also credited the candidate for dedicating his "entire career" to get "dark money out of politics."

"So please, I don't care if you vote for somebody else, but it's so important to have Steve Bullock's voice up on that debate stage," Bridges continued. "So please go to SteveBullock.com and donate. Even if its a buck, man. Come on. His voice needs to be heard."

The "Big Lewbowski" star previously made a $500 campaign contribution to Bullock's campaign as well as two separate $1,000 contribution to spiritual guru Marianne Williamson's campaign, according to Federal Election Commission records.

The DNC has heightened the requirements for the fall debates, allowing candidates who have polled at least 2 percent in four qualifying individual polls and a minimum of 130,000 unique donors. Bullock has yet to reach the polling and donor thresholds. In the latest Fox News poll, he had zero percent support among likely Democratic primary voters.

Meanwhile, billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer met the requirements to qualify for the October debate. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard needs two more qualifying polls and Marianne Williamson needs three before the cutoff towards the end of the month.