Super Bowl LIV prop bet sets line on Demi Lovato singing national anthem in under two minutes

The Super Bowl is right around the bend and folks aren’t only placing their bets on its outcome but a slew of other proposition that could earn them big money.

One of the novelty bets surrounding the game in Miami on Sunday centers on one of the event’s biggest occurrences – the national anthem. This year, the “Star-Spangled Banner” will be sung by two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Demi Lovato in what will be the sixth time in her storied career she’s belted the song at a professional sporting event.

Lovato opened an NFL Thanksgiving Thursday game in 2008, Game 5 of the MLB World Series in 2011, Game 4 of the MLB World Series in 2012, Game 4 of the MLB World Series in 2015 and she even graced the ring when Conor McGregor boxed Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

All of Lovato’s national anthem performances lasted under two minutes, with the exception of her rendition at the Mayweather-McGregor bout, which rang in at 2:11.

This year’s betting line has been set at under two minutes for Lovato to finish her last word, according to Sports Illustrated and many might assume a drawn-out “home of the brave.”

Additional pop bets include whether or not Lovato will be donning a skirt, if she’ll forget or omit a word from the national anthem, whether any scoring drive in the game will take less time than Lovato will sing the song, if any player will take a knee during the anthem, the color of Lovato’s hair as well as her microphone, whether fireworks will be heard after “bombs bursting in air” during the anthem and, of course – the length of the final word “brave” during our nation’s song.

Per Illustrated, the national anthem has been sung by a single singer since Big Game 23 in 1989 at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami. During the anthem, Billy Joel breezed through it in a staggering 1:24. Since Big Game 41 in 2007, 15-time Grammy-winner Alicia Keys has the longest time recorded for the national anthem when she meandered beautifully through the song finishing in 2:17.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show of the big game, which will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.