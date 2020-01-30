Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Super Bowl LIV ad has helicopter edited out in wake of Kobe Bryant death

A Super Bowl commercial starring Chrissy Teigen and John Legend was re-edited ahead of the big game this weekend in the wake of the tragic helicopter accident that killed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday.

The commercial featured a new sport-utility vehicle from Genesis, a luxury vehicle arm of Hyundai, in which the brand debuted the Genesis GV80.

However, the original version of the commercial featured the image of a helicopter and Hyundai announced on Wednesday that they had elected to pull the spot and re-cut it sans chopper due to the devastating helicopter crash that left the world shaken.

"Today we re-cut our Super Bowl ad, to remove a stationary helicopter that was in the opening two seconds of the commercial," a Genesis spokesperson told USA Today in a statement on Wednesday. "The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday's tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to the families."

In the commercial, Teigen and Legend make a toast to old luxury after teasing that they’ve “had a good run.” The “Bring the Funny” panelist introduces “young luxury,” after which Legend is supposed to drive the new GV80 into the view of the attentive guests – except Legend arrives a few marks late and demands the password from his wife before letting her in to the rear-wheel-drive SUV.

“Sexiest Man Alive,” a defeated Teigen replies in the cheeky ad.

Legend, like millions of others, issued his sincerest words on Sunday where he also participated in an on-stage Grammy tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle – Bryant’s image was also displayed on a backdrop alongside Hussle.

“I’m so sad and stunned right now,” Legend tweeted on Sunday night. “In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe.”