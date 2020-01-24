Check out these Super Bowl LIV commercials

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to battle for the biggest title in professional football at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. While the big game will certainly have viewers glued to their television screens, there still remains the large attraction taking place off the field: the commercials.

Super Bowl ads are not cheap. The cost of running a 30-second spot during Super Bowl LIV will run as high as $5.6 million, Business Insider reported.

With a high price and a short runtime, companies are sure to use their time wisely, with many ads set to feature big-name celebrities including Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone. President Trump and one of the Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg, are also set for commercial appearances, with the two political behemoths purchasing 60-second ads, respectively.

Check out some of the commercials and teasers from this year’s Super Bowl below.

FACEBOOK TAPS SYLVESTER STALLONE, CHRIS ROCK FOR SUPER BOWL LIV AD

Avocados from Mexico

Molly Ringwald makes an appearance in this Super Bowl ad to sell you some avocados.

Bud Light Seltzer

Anheuser-Busch is pushing its new product, Bud Light Seltzer -- a spiked seltzer beverage.

Budweiser

Budweiser is going patriotic this year, telling about what it means to be a “typical American.”

Budweiser Canada

Budweiser Canada is bringing “Whassup” back.

Cheetos

MC Hammer realizes that he “can’t touch this” after eating Cheetos and attempting to play the piano.

Doritos

Sam Elliott recites the lyrics to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” in this Western-themed ad.

Google

Google’s Super Bowl ad is a real tearjerker this year.

Be sure to have tissues ready, as viewers will watch a man recall the memories of his late wife with the help of Google.

Heinz

Heinz is bringing the sensory assault with not one, but four commercials -- at the same time!

Jack Daniel’s

Jack Daniel’s wants football fans to drink responsibly amid this year’s big game.

Little Caesars

Rainn Wilson, best known for his role as Dwight Schrute in “The Office,” gets exasperated after seeing people eating Little Caesars.

We haven’t seen him get this stressed out since Jim told him the office’s coffee was poisoned.

Microsoft

Katie Sowers, the first female coach to work the Super Bowl, is highlighted in Microsoft’s big game ad this year.

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew is paying homage to the 1980 horror classic “The Shining” in this 10-second clip.

New York Life Insurance

New York Life Insurance’s touching ad runs viewers through the Ancient Greeks’ four words of love in this heartfelt 60-second spot.

Olay

Olay is going in with the girl power with an all-female cast for this advertisement. Katie Couric, Busy Philipps and Taraji P. Henson all appear in the ad.

Planters

Planters makes the controversial decision to kill off their iconic mascot, Mr. Peanut, after 104 years in this year’s ad for the big game.

Wesley Snipes and actor Matt Walsh preface the ad by singing along to Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died in Your Arms” -- foreshadowing Mr. Peanut’s impending doom.

Porsche

Full of glitz and flash, Porsche is going full “Fast and Furious” this year with a heist-themed advertisement.

Reese’s

Trish’s witty colloquialisms go a little too far in this hilarious Reese’s Take 5 ad.

Sabra Hummus

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo reunite in this teaser for Sabra Hummus.

Secret

It’s no “secret” that women enjoy football. Just watch this gender equality-promoting ad for proof.

SodaStream

Bill Nye has a big revelation in this ad for SodaStream.

Squarespace

Winona is in Winona!

In what is certainly one of the most humorous ads this year, beloved “Stranger Things” star Winona Ryder takes a trip to Winona, Minn., to build a website on Squarespace

Verizon

Verizon says its future 5G Ultra Wideband can transmit data so fast that firefighters will be able to see through smoke.

WeatherTech

WeatherTech’s ad will tug at viewers’ heartstrings as it details the journey of “lucky dog” Scout, a cancer survivor.

WeatherTech promises that 100 percent of donations will go toward the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, the school that helped Scout beat cancer.

Other companies set for ad space include Audi, Coca-Cola, Michelob Ultra, Facebook, Hard Rock International, Heinz and Hyundai.

Kia, the NFL, Pepsi, Pop-Tarts, Pringles, Snickers and Toyota are also set for to air ads during the big game.