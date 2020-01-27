Chris Evans, John Krasinski and more stars appear in hilarious big game commercial

Come Sunday, your living room is about to be invaded by cheeky big game commercials all designed to make you laugh, make you cry and make you feel good inside.

With just days to go until kickoff -- which airs on FOX -- Hyundai released its ad showcasing one of the newest features on its midsize sedan, the Sonata.

The car can now park itself, and Hyundai drove the point home with none other than Boston natives John Krasinski and Chris Evans.

In the commercial, which will air during the first half of the game, funny woman and actress Rachel Dratch, 53, runs into Evans, 38, on the sidewalk as Krasinski, 40, is pulling up in his brand-new blue Sonata.

The ad pokes fun at the often-imitated New England accent as the trio banter about whether “Johnny” can fit his car into a cramped parking spot.

It’s not until the “Quiet Place” headman gets out of the car and hits a button on his remote, that the Sonata rolls forward into the tight space.

“That Sonata ain’t got no driver!” shouts a nearby postal worker, to which the “Avengers” star shouts back, “That’s all right, he’s got Smart Park!”

The threesome continues to bicker about all the places in Boston the Sonata can be parked before Red Sox great David Ortiz pops his head out of a nearby window and tells Krasinski he can’t park there.

“He’s got Smart Park!” Dratch shouts back, causing Ortiz, 44, to respond, “Wicked smart.”

Krasinski then brags that he’s even managed to park, then un-park his new wheels and once again hits the fancy button on his remote as the car crawls back out of its space.

The big game takes place on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium and is slated to start at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.