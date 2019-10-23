Cardi B joins 'Fast and Furious 9' cast in mysterious new role

Following her first film role in “Hustlers,” Cardi B revealed that she’ll appear in the ninth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

The news came by way of franchise star Vin Diesel’s Instagram. On Tuesday, the 52-year-old actor posted a video alongside the 27-year-old rapper celebrating the last day of filming in the U.K. for the upcoming action movie.

“Day 86 here on the set of ‘Fast 9,’” Diesel says in the video. “I know I’m exhausted. I literally — we all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table. Put it all out there.”

“I’m tired,” Cardi adds. “But I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is gonna be the best one.”

“We’re so blessed,” Diesel says. “The last day of filming in the U.K. All love always.”

“Yup,” Cardi says. “I need to take a nappy nap.”

Diesel captioned the video, “Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente…#Fast92020 #Fatherhood.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that the “Press” rapper will have a small role in the film, but no other information about the part has been revealed just yet. However, given her attire in the video from the set, it looks like her character will be getting into some of the action.

Cardi B will join returning stars including Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. She’ll also join fellow new castmember John Cena, who Diesel previously revealed would be the latest addition to the star-studded cast.

The role will mark Cardi’s first big-screen gig since appearing in the Jennifer Lopez-led stripper movie “Hustlers.” Speaking on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this month, Cardi hinted that she’d lined up another movie role, but wasn’t able to specify beyond that.

Cardi explained at the time that she didn’t think she’d fall into acting given the long hours.

“I couldn’t believe that I was on set for, like, 16 hours,” Cardi explained of her “Hustlers” role. “Is this what actors and actresses have to go through? You know, artists, we have long days but it’s just full of excitement… we move around, we’re doing something.”

Judging by her desire to take a “nappy nap” on the “Fast 9” set, it seems her opinion on the long hours haven’t changed much.