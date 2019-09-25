Cardi B opens up about being sexually harassed during photoshoot

Cardi B, always one to be extremely open with her fans, recently shared her own #MeToo story on an upcoming episode of WE TVs “Untold Stories of Hip Hop.”

A preview clip from the Thursday night episode finds the “Press” rapper, 26, detailing her experience being sexually harassed while shooting a magazine spread.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his d–k out! I was so f—ing mad,” Cardi revealed. “I was just like, ‘This is crazy.’”

The Bronx native continued, “I was like, ‘[You’re] f–king bugging. You know what? I’m out,’” she continued. “You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’”

Cardi also acknowledged women she felt have been overlooked by the #MeToo movement, adding, “When I see the #MeToo movement — there’s girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bulls–t s–t. It happens, really, every day.”

Fortunately for the wife and mom, those days are over, telling host Angie Martinez she’ll “put you on blast on Instagram” if a man were ever inappropriate with her today.

“Untold Stories of Hip Hop” airs Thursday night at 10 p.m. EST on WE TV.

This article originally appeared in Page Six