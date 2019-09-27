Cardi B has heated response to critics who deny her story of sexual harassment

Cardi B got heated while defending herself from people accusing her of lying about a claim of sexual harassment.

The 26-year-old rapper was visibly angry in an Instagram Live video in which she called out critics on social media who questioned the validity of an account she gave in a recent interview.

“When is there going to be a #MeToo movement in the urban world, where this s--- really be happening?” the “Press” singer asked in the video, according to Page Six. “Lie about what? What I got to lie for? N-----s really try to take advantage of girls.”

Cardi B shared her story in the latest episode of WE TV's “Untold Stories of Hip Hop” where she told host Angie Martinez of an incident that said occurred when she was younger, during a photoshoot for an unnamed magazine.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me, like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his d--- out! I was so f---ing mad,” Cardi said. “I was just like, ‘This is crazy.’”

She continued: “I was like, ‘[You’re] f---ing bugging. You know what? I’m out. You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like: ‘So? And?’”

Cardi spoke about the #MeToo movement during her interview as well, noting that large swaths of women are still not in a position to come forward and call out inappropriate behavior.

“When I see the #MeToo movement — there’s girls from the 'hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing. ... It happens, really, every day.”