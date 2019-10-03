'Hustlers' star Cardi B reveals she's already lined up a new movie role

Cardi B already lined up another film role after her debut in “Hustlers.”

The “I Like It” rapper appeared on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where she revealed that she’s scheduled to film another movie later this month. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old didn’t elaborate on what the mystery project is.

The reveal came as a shock to the host, who seconds earlier heard the rapper say she didn't enjoy her experience working as an actress on the Jennifer Lopez-led movie.

“I couldn’t believe that I was on set for, like, 16 hours,” Cardi explained. “Is this what actors and actresses have to go through? You know, artists, we have long days but it’s just full of excitement… we move around we’re doing something.”

She continued: “You gotta do the same scene like 20 times!”

When Degeneres asked why she would agree to take on another film project if she didn’t enjoy it, the rapper gave a hilariously candid response.

“I enjoy the checks,” she sang with a smile.

Cardi was a natural choice for a role in “Hustlers.” The film is based on a 2015 article from New York magazine titled “The Hustlers At Scores" and follows a group of Manhattan strippers as they discover they can make some serious money by turning the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clientele. Cardi B used to be a stripper but previously lamented that she was unable to show her full skill set at the time of filming.

“You know what? I was really mad because let me tell you something – when I did the movie, I just got my [breasts] done and I got lipo, right? So I was like, 'This is my moment to shine, and I can't shine because I can't climb!'" Cardi told "ET’s" Nischelle Turner.