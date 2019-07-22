'Fast & Furious 9' stuntman seriously injured in fall during filming

A "Fast & Furious 9" stuntman has been seriously injured in a horror fall "as his family watched on" at Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire, England.

The incident unfolded as the latest in the blockbuster series starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez was being filmed at Studios Leavesden near Watford.

Police and paramedics were called shortly before midday today and the man was rushed to hospital by air ambulance.

The crew member was found to have suffered a serious head injury but his condition is not yet known.

A source told The Sun Online the man's family was at the studios at the time of the accident to watch him perform.

A Hertfordshire Police rep said: "Police were called shortly before noon today following an incident at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

"It was reported that a man had been injured while working at the location and sustained serious injuries.

"The air ambulance attended and police officers are currently on scene to assist and carry out initial inquiries."

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, three ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Leavesden Studios shortly before midday today, following reports of a man injured in a fall.

"One patient with a serious head injury was transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance."

All eight "Harry Potter" films, as well as other movies including "James Bond" and the "Mission Impossible" franchises, have been shot at the studios.

"Fast and Furious 9" is the latest installment in the series of action films and is due to be released in April next year.

It is being produced by Vin Diesel, who also stars as Dominic Toretto alongside Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

There are due to be two more films released in the franchise with a spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

It is not known whether any of the A-listers were on set at the time of the incident.

The horror comes after the franchise was hit with tragedy in 2013 when star Paul Walker was killed mid-way through filming for "Fast and Furious 7."

Paul's Porsche Carrera GT was being driven by his pal and financial adviser, former race-car driver Roger Rodas, when it went out of control and smashed into a lamppost and exploded.

Both men died instantly with an investigation finding the vehicle was traveling at 94mph in a 45mph zone.

The Warner Bros Studio, formerly known as Leavesden Film Studios, was converted from an aircraft factory used during the Second World War in 1994 when Golden Eye producers needed a filming space.

It was later used for first of the "Star Wars" prequels, "The Phantom Menace" and later Tim Burton's "Sleepy Hollow."

