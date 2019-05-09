Ellen DeGeneres says she won't talk politics on show despite eyeing a 2020 presidential candidate

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres keeps politics out of her daytime talk show but the host said she will throw her support behind a 2020 Democratic presidential contender.

“I care deeply about our country and what’s happening to it,” DeGeneres said at Raleigh Studios last week, according to Variety.

The comedian admitted she was not a “political comedian” but revealed there's a presidential candidate she has her eye on.

“I’m political but I’m not the kind of person that’s going to talk about politics in standup,” she said. “But I definitely think that we need a change, and we’ll figure out who that person is. I’m going to wait and see who ends up getting everybody’s vote and we’ll see who I get behind… I kind of have a candidate but I’m just going to wait.”

DeGeneres has featured a few presidential contenders on her show, including Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The comedian also addressed rumors swirling that she was considering quitting her popular daytime program. She admitted it was “tiring” to produce the show.

“We try to make it a show that would compete in primetime, late night, anything,” she explained. “I don’t want it to be necessarily a ‘daytime show.’ I want it to be a really great show that anyone would watch. That’s what’s tiring. If I just wanted to skate through it, it would be different. I work really hard every day and it’s a lot every day.”

She concluded that she didn’t know what the future will bring to the show.

“I don’t know how long the show is going to go and what I’m going to feel in a few years,” she admitted. “I don’t know.”