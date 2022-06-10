Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander jailed after attempting to crash her third wedding
Jason Alexander and Britney Spears were married for 55 hours in 2004
‘IT’S DISAPPOINTING'- Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez calls romance rumors ‘sexist,’ says she's ‘very, very happy’ in her relationship. Continue reading…
TIED THE KNOT- Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married. Continue reading…
‘WORST IDEA’- Jennifer Lopez slams NFL for making her share halftime stage with Shakira: ‘Worst idea in the world.’ Continue reading…
‘LORD KNOWS I NEED ONE’- Nick Cannon stars in Ryan Reynolds' 'Vasectomy' gin ad after announcing he's expecting more kids. Continue reading…
‘YOU ARE THE BEST DAD’- Ray Liotta's daughter breaks silence on his death. Continue reading…
GIVING BACK- Prince William quietly sells magazines on the streets of London to help the homeless. Continue reading…
‘SHE’S THE CHOSEN ONE'- Kourtney Kardashian criticizes Hulu's editing of the ‘Kardashians.' Continue reading…
FINAL WORDS- John Stamos' final text exchange with Bob Saget included in upcoming Netflix tribute. Continue reading…
‘DIVORCE SUCKS’- Valerie Bertinelli doesn't want to find love again following Tom Vitale divorce: ‘I have some trust issues.’ Continue reading…
