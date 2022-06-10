Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander jailed after attempting to crash her third wedding

Jason Alexander and Britney Spears were married for 55 hours in 2004

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Britney Spears, Jason Alexander

WEDDING CRASHER- Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander in jail after attempting to crash singer's wedding to Sam Asghari. Continue reading…

‘IT’S DISAPPOINTING'- Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez calls romance rumors ‘sexist,’ says she's ‘very, very happy’ in her relationship. Continue reading…

TIED THE KNOT- Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married. Continue reading…

Jennifer Lopez wasn't happy about the NFL's decision to have her share the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira.

‘WORST IDEA’- Jennifer Lopez slams NFL for making her share halftime stage with Shakira: ‘Worst idea in the world.’ Continue reading…

‘LORD KNOWS I NEED ONE’- Nick Cannon stars in Ryan Reynolds' 'Vasectomy' gin ad after announcing he's expecting more kids. Continue reading…

Ray Liotta died in his sleep while filming "Dangerous Waters" in the Dominican Republic.

‘YOU ARE THE BEST DAD’- Ray Liotta's daughter breaks silence on his death. Continue reading…

GIVING BACK- Prince William quietly sells magazines on the streets of London to help the homeless. Continue reading…

‘SHE’S THE CHOSEN ONE'- Kourtney Kardashian criticizes Hulu's editing of the ‘Kardashians.' Continue reading…

Bob Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room Jan. 9 after performing a stand-up show in Florida.

FINAL WORDS- John Stamos' final text exchange with Bob Saget included in upcoming Netflix tribute. Continue reading…

‘DIVORCE SUCKS’- Valerie Bertinelli doesn't want to find love again following Tom Vitale divorce: ‘I have some trust issues.’ Continue reading…

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending