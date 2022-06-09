Valerie Bertinelli doesn't want to find love again following Tom Vitale divorce: 'I have some trust issues'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Valerie Bertinelli is done looking for love.

The celebrity chef opened up about her divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale in a sit-down interview on the "Today" show.

"I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone," Bertinelli told Hoda Kotb. "I'll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren."

Bertinelli officially filed for divorce from Vitale after over a decade of marriage in early May.

When she was asked if she'd look for love again, Bertinelli responded, "Oh God, no."

"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks, I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past."

Bertinelli amended her filing from a legal separation to a dissolution of her 10-year marriage to Vitale on the grounds of "irreconcilable differences" on May 12.

The Food Network host had originally filed for a legal separation from her estranged husband and listed the separation date as Dec. 1, 2019.

Vitale requested spousal support in a new divorce filing obtained by Fox News Digital. The documents also showed that Vitale wants to challenge the validity of the couple's premarital agreement.

The couple met in 2004 after being introduced to each other by Bertinelli's brother.

Bertinelli and Vitale tied the knot in June 2011 after dating for a few years.

Vitale was Bertinelli’s second husband.

She was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. She and the late rock star welcomed one child, Wolfgang , who famously played bass in his father’s band.

Van Halen died in October 2020 following a battle with cancer. He was 65.

At the time of his death, Bertinelli vowed in a tribute to see Van Halen again "in our next life my love."

"40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you," she wrote in part. "You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang."