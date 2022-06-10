Nick Cannon stars in Ryan Reynolds' 'Vasectomy' gin ad after announcing he's expecting more kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Cannon starred in Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin ad showing viewers how to make a "Vasectomy" drink.

The ad comes after Cannon announced he was expecting more children in 2022.

In the Aviation Gin ad, geared to celebrate Father's Day, Cannon whips up a cocktail called "The Vasectomy."

Cannon joked about the joys of parenthood while making the cocktail, which consists of 1 ounce cranberry juice, 3 ounces tonic, a dash of lemon juice and 1.5 ounces Aviation Gin over ice in a tall glass, stirred and garnished with an orange-rind twist.

"Lord knows I need one," the father of eight quipped in the commercial.

Reynolds shared the ad to his Instagram writing, "Congrats to @nickcannon! Also apologies to @nickcannon."

"While delicious, the Aviation Vasectomy is clearly not yet 100% effective," he added.

Cannon announced he was expecting more children this year during an appearance on the "Lip Service" podcast Tuesday. He revealed the "stork is on the way" after being asked about rumors he's expecting three more children.

Last year Cannon, 41, had twins with Abby De La Rosa and a son – who died in December – with Alyssa Scott. The baby was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

In January, he announced he was expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi.

He did not confirm how many children he was expecting Tuesday but joked, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…"

He said that his therapist had said he needed to "chill out" and decided to try celibacy to focus on being a good father and businessman but "I didn't even make it to [January]."

"I was supposed to make it to the top of the year. Then obviously I started going through some stuff. I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December – the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, 'Let's just give him a little vagina, and that's gonna cure it all,'" he told the podcast hosts Yee and Gigi Maguire.

Cannon said he had been celibate for about a month and a half.

Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey and two children with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.