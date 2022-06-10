Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander in jail after crashing singer's wedding to Sam Asghari

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander is now in jail after attempting to crash the pop singer's wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday.

Alexander, 40, is being held at the Ventura County Jail and his bail has been set at $22,500. He is eligible for release.

Alexander was arrested Thursday at 2:32 p.m. PST and booked the same day at 7:32 p.m.

Spears' ex-husband live-streamed his attempt to crash the "Toxic" singer's wedding. In the video, Alexander is walking through Spears' home before security tells him he has to leave.

"Don't put your hands on me. Please don't put your hands on me," Alexander told security before asking, "Hey, where's Britney?"

He then walked into the tent being set up for the event and said, "I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash her wedding."

Alexander and security did get into a physical altercation at some point, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital that Alexander was arrested on "two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of misdemeanor vandalism and one count of misdemeanor trespassing, in addition to the out of county warrant."

Spears went on to marry Asghari on Thursday. The two have been together since 2016.

Spears and Alexander tied the knot on a whim in the early morning hours on Jan. 3, 2004, during a ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were both 22 years old at the time.

Their marriage was annulled 55 hours later, which Alexander later claimed was forced by Britney’s mother, Lynne, and Britney’s management.

The annulment stated that the pop star "lacked understanding of her actions, to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage."

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.