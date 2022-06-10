Jennifer Lopez slams NFL for making her share halftime stage with Shakira: 'Worst idea in the world'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez was not happy about the NFL's decision to have her share the Super Bowl LIV halftime show stage with Shakira.

Lopez's frustrations with the NFL were documented in her upcoming Netflix documentary, "Halftime."

"This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl," Lopez told her music director, (via Sports Illustrated). "It was the worst idea in the world."

The "Let's Get Loud" singer was particularly frustrated with the time constraints that came with having two headliners.

"We have six f---ing minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left," Lopez said in the documentary. "But, there’s got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance f---ing revue. We have to sing our message."

The singer's manager Bobby Medina also had his frustrations with the NFL and the decision to have two headliners at the 2020 halftime show.

"Typically you have one headliner at a Super Bowl," Medina said in the documentary. "That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done."

"If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes," Lopez said in the documentary. "That’s what they should’ve f---ing done."

The NFL also attempted to have Lopez' performance with the children in cages removed from the show.

"We left rehearsal and I noticed everybody was freaking out, but I don’t know why," Lopez said. "I get a call from Benny, and he’s like, ‘They want to pull the cages.’ That night, the higher-ups at the NFL saw it for the first time, and they’re like, ‘Hey, you can’t do that.'"

However, Lopez went through with the idea anyway.

"Halftime" premiered June 8 at the Tribeca Film Festival. The documentary will be available for viewers on June 14.

"'Halftime' offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances on screen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl halftime show, to the recent presidential inauguration," a Tribeca Film Festival press release said.

"The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions. And it's only the beginning."