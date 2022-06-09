John Stamos' final text exchange with Bob Saget included in upcoming Netflix tribute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Stamos' final text exchange with the late Bob Saget is included in the upcoming Netflix tribute to the comedian.

"Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute" was filmed by Saget's friend Mike Binder. The footage focuses on the "Full House" star's memorial held at the Comedy Store. The tribute is set to drop in June on Netflix.

"I wanna read my last text from Bob," Stamos says in the trailer. "He said, 'I love you so much. I will say that God gave me the brother that I wanted.'

"I said, 'Well, you have a lot of God-given brothers, but I'm first, right?'" the "Full House" actor continued. "And he said, '[John] Mayer is an amazing friend, but he's more fair-weather. You're always there, so you're number one.'"

Mayer, who was present while Stamos read the exchange, burst out laughing along with the rest of the audience.

Saget died Jan. 9 at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

His autopsy report was subsequently released to the media and revealed the comedian had suffered multiple fractures prior to his death. The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office concluded that Saget had likely hit the "posterior aspect of his head" in an unwitnessed fall.

Saget was laid to rest during a private funeral Jan. 14. The comedian was buried in Los Angeles.

Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo at the time of his death.

The two married in 2018. The comedian proposed to Rizzo while the two were watching an episode of "Stranger Things," according to People magazine.