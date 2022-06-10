Expand / Collapse search
Ray Liotta's daughter breaks silence on his death: 'You are the best Dad'

Karsen Liotta, 23, is the actor's only child

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen spoke out about his death for the first time on Thursday. 

"Those who knew him, loved him," the 23-year-old wrote in an Instagram caption next to a photo of the "Goodfellas" actor holding her as a child.

"You are the best Dad anyone could ask for," she added. "I love you. Thank you for everything."

Ray Liotta and Karsen Liotta attend the "Marriage Story" UK Premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 06, 2019 in London, England.

Ray Liotta and Karsen Liotta attend the "Marriage Story" UK Premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

It was the first photo the budding actress had posted on her page since 2020. 

RAY LIOTTA'S FIANCE JACY NITTOLO SHARES A TRIBUTE TO THE LATE STAR ‘I WILL CHERISH IN MY HEART FOREVER’

Karsen Liotta is the actor’s only child who he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace. 

She has multiple acting credits to her name and even appeared in several episodes of her father's police show "Shades of Blue" in 2018, playing a vision of his character's dead daughter.  

Karsen Liotta and Ray Liotta on "Shades of Blue" in 2018. 

Karsen Liotta and Ray Liotta on "Shades of Blue" in 2018.  (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Late last month, Ray Liotta’s fiancé, Jacy Nittolo shared a series of images of the two of them on Instagram, writing, "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable."

MARTIN SCORSESE HAS REGRETS OVER NOT WORKING WITH RAY LIOTTA AGAIN AFTER ‘GOODFELLAS’ 

Actor Ray Liotta (R) and daughter Karsen Liotta attend the IRL IndyCar Series 91st running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27, 2007 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Actor Ray Liotta (R) and daughter Karsen Liotta attend the IRL IndyCar Series 91st running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27, 2007 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chad Buchanan/Getty Images)

Her post continued, "The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of."

RAY LIOTTA REMEMBERED BY HIS ‘GOODFELLAS’ CO-STARS AND HOLLYWOOD PEERS: ‘GOD IS A GOODFELLA’

Actor Ray Liotta and daughter Karsen attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns on April 6, 2003 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Actor Ray Liotta and daughter Karsen attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns on April 6, 2003 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

She added, "He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known… and even that is an understatement."

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic on May 26. He was 67. At the time of his death, he was on location filming the movie "Dangerous Waters."

