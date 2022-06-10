Ray Liotta's daughter breaks silence on his death: 'You are the best Dad'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen spoke out about his death for the first time on Thursday.

"Those who knew him, loved him," the 23-year-old wrote in an Instagram caption next to a photo of the "Goodfellas" actor holding her as a child.

"You are the best Dad anyone could ask for," she added. "I love you. Thank you for everything."

It was the first photo the budding actress had posted on her page since 2020.

RAY LIOTTA'S FIANCE JACY NITTOLO SHARES A TRIBUTE TO THE LATE STAR ‘I WILL CHERISH IN MY HEART FOREVER’

Karsen Liotta is the actor’s only child who he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

She has multiple acting credits to her name and even appeared in several episodes of her father's police show "Shades of Blue" in 2018, playing a vision of his character's dead daughter.

Late last month, Ray Liotta’s fiancé, Jacy Nittolo shared a series of images of the two of them on Instagram, writing, "My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable."

MARTIN SCORSESE HAS REGRETS OVER NOT WORKING WITH RAY LIOTTA AGAIN AFTER ‘GOODFELLAS’

Her post continued, "The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of."

RAY LIOTTA REMEMBERED BY HIS ‘GOODFELLAS’ CO-STARS AND HOLLYWOOD PEERS: ‘GOD IS A GOODFELLA’

She added, "He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known… and even that is an understatement."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic on May 26. He was 67. At the time of his death, he was on location filming the movie "Dangerous Waters."