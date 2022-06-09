Kourtney Kardashian criticizes Hulu's editing of the 'Kardashians': 'It's time for our show to catch up'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kourtney Kardashian was not impressed with Hulu's editing of the "Kardashians."

The Poosh founder ripped into the reality TV show producers over the way they chose to portray her engagement party with Travis Barker.

"We’ve been watching the edits and we’re just so annoyed," Kourtney told friend Steph Shepherd while spending time together. "Editors or whoever are like, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama.'"

Kourtney was specifically unhappy with the inclusion of drama with the father of her kids, Scott Disick, during an episode that was supposed to showcase her engagement to the Blink 182 drummer.

The Kardashian sisters serve as executive producers of the show and get to watch the episodes as they are edited in real time.

"I am in one of the best places I’ve been in my life, and it’s time for our show to catch up," Kourtney said during a confessional after watching previous episodes.

"That night I wasn’t like, ‘God, everyone’s such f---ing a--holes for bringing up this,’ because it wasn’t a part of the night. It was like two seconds of the night," Kourtney further explained.

"I didn’t even remember it until I saw the cut of the episode. I wish they would take that out, put it in the next episode and give us our respect. Let us have our moment."

Kourtney noted that her "fairy tale love story" with Barker is her "reality."

"It's enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn't really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships, and really having this, like, fairy tale love story that is my reality."

Barker proposed to Kourtney in October after they dated for less than a year. The two each have their own children from previous relationships.

The musician has two children – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney has three children – sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9 – with ex Disick.

The Barker and Kourtney recently tied the knot in an Italian wedding ceremony after getting legally married at the Santa Barbara Courthouse.