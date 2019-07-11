Britney Spears' business manager sues over #FreeBritney movement websites

Britney Spears' business manager, Lou Taylor, sued over websites for the #FreeBritney movement that used her name in their domain names.

Taylor filed a defamation lawsuit against a man named Bryan Kuchar, who reportedly owned the domain names loumtaylor.com and loumtaylor.net.

Taylor, who manages the business affairs of Spears, Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez and Mary J. Blige, among others, claimed that Kuchar deliberately tried to "mislead internet users" and "tarnish Taylor's name and mark," according to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail.

Loumtaylor.com, which has since been taken down, boasted that it was the "#1 source for the gay demon exorcist," while loumtaylor.net — which remained active as of press time — lists itself as the "2nd source for the gay demon exorcist."

The sites have "Free Britney" emblazoned on them.

Loumtaylor.net has a disclaimer that reads in part, "This website, the posts and the publishers are in no way affiliated with Lou M. Taylor or Tri Star Sport & Entertainment Group."

The site links out to several articles, including one asking whether Taylor bankrupted the Britney Spears Foundation and another speculating whether Taylor attempted to take over rocker Courtney Love's estate and claiming that Taylor tried working with Lindsay Lohan.

The Daily Mail reported that on the since-deleted loumtaylor.com, an article was posted with the headline, "Britney Spears' Alleged Leaked Emails Attack Father, Call Business Manager a 'Stalker.'"

Spears herself claimed in April that the emails in question were actually written by her former manager, Sam Lutfi, against whom she and her family have a restraining order.

Lufti denied Spears' allegation, writing on Instagram, "Nice try Lou but this isn't going to work this time around. Britney's Instagram post has accused me of fabricating e-mails [sic] of hers that have been circulating recently. I can unequivocally state that I never wrote nor had access to her email. Her team's desperate attempt to deflect negative attention onto me (yet again) is a rather ineffective way to overshadow the #FreeBritney movement. In addition to making certain people in her camp look bad, the e-mails in question show a woman capable of running her own life, a narrative they apparently want to hide."

In the lawsuit, which seeks damages to be determined in court, Taylor claims, "Kuchar knew, or had reason to know, such statements were false and would be harmful to Taylor and her business interests." The suit also alleges that Kuchar was trying to "exploit Taylor's fame and goodwill for Kuchar's own commercial gain" with the site's potential for advertising.

In April, Spears canceled her Las Vegas "Domination" residency before its kickoff after her father, Jamie Spears, fell ill. She spent time in a mental health clinic to cope with the stress associated with her father's health issues.

Since leaving treatment, Britney has been working out furiously following the publication of paparazzi photos she deemed unflattering. She most recently enjoyed beach vacations with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in Miami and mom Lynne in Turks and Caicos.

Last month, Jamie Spears sued another #FreeBritney blogger for defamation.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, claims that Absolute Britney website creator, Anthony Elia, made false and malicious claims that Jamie and his conservatorship controlled Britney's Instagram account to make her seem less stable and more in need of psychiatric help than she actually is.